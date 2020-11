The Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid at Arjun Rampal’s residence in Mumbai on November 09.

Previously, the NCB had arrested Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades.

On November 07, the NCB conducted a raid at filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s house and confirmed the recovery of drugs. Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed has been arrested.