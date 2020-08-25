New roads to Kashmir’s Bangus to improve tourism

An attraction for tourists, the Bangus Valley in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir has always remained difficult to reach due to lack of road connectivity. However, this problem will soon be gone as the construction on a road leading to the tourist spot is underway. At present, people coming to visit the beautiful scenery of Bangus Valley walk on foot for 2 kilometres. But with Border Roads Organisation (BRO), having expertise in building roads in difficult terrain, overseeing the construction work, tourists will be able experience the nature’s beauty without torturing their legs. Besides tourists, the road linking project will also ensure better livelihood opportunities for the locals as more people will flock the Bangus Valley once the pathway becomes functional.