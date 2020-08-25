1 dead, 7 injured in Raigad building collapse

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 25 2020, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 10:19 ist
About: 

Search and rescue operation is underway at the spot where a five-storey building collapsed in Raigad on evening of August 24. The unfortunate incident has claimed the life of one person and left seven people injured so far, even as 25-30 people are still feared trapped under the debris.

