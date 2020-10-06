'10 states account for 77% of active Covid-19 cases'

BJP-JD(U) gave Ram Vilas Paswan ticket for RS: Nitish 2020-10-06 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of state Assembly elections announced the seat-sharing of NDA in a press conference on October 6. During the press conference, when questioned about LJP, Nitish Kumar said that BJP-JD(U) gave Ram Vilas Paswan the ticket to Rajya Sabha as LJP had only two seats. Kumar said, “Ram Vilas Paswan is unwell. We want him to recover. Did he reach Rajya Sabha without JDU's help? How many seats do they have in Bihar Vidhan Sabha? Two. So, BJP-JD(U) gave him a ticket to RS. What do we have to do with what someone says?”