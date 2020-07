Vending machine provides masks, sanitisers to commuters 2020-07-24 In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, a vending machine installed at Mumbai’s Dadar Railway Station provides masks, sanitisers, and gloves to commuters. The machine will provide two types of masks one is N-95 and other is a disposable mask. The hand sanitisers ranging from Rs 50-100 are available and free size gloves are also available.