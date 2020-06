'Needs to boost export as investors now focus on India' 2020-06-19 Union Minister of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Nitin Gadkari attended a webinar on ‘Regenerative Economic Transformation', Catalyst 2030 via video conferencing. “Whole world is now not very much interested to deal with China, it's a blessing in disguise for Indian economy. A lot of people from different parts of the world want to deal with India, in this situation, we need to increase our export and reduce the import,” Gadkari said in the webinar.