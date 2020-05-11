177 Indian nationals from Kuala Lumpur arrive in Kochi

DHNS
  • May 11 2020, 16:36 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 16:47 ist
An Air India Express flight carrying 177 Indian nationals including 2 infants from Kuala Lumpur landed at Cochin International Airport. The flight repatriated Indian nationals under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ from aboard. They will be screened and quarantined under the coronavirus pandemic guidelines.

