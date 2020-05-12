180 Indian nationals arrive in Chennai from Malaysia

updates

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 12 2020, 11:17 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 11:17 ist
About: 

The total number of 180 Indian nationals arrived in Chennai from Malaysia. The repatriation took place under the ‘Vandhe Bharat Mission’ in the view of coronavirus pandemic. The Indian nationals were tested for coronavirus infection at the airport. They will be under quarantine for 14 days as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines to prevent spread the virus. The ‘Vandhe Bharat Mission’ was started on May 07 to repatriate stranded Indians from aboard amid the global lockdown. 

