2 dead, several injured in cylinder blast in Meerut

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 18 2020, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 11:55 ist
About: 

Two people died and several injured in a cylinder blast at a house in Meerut on November 18. The building collapsed following the blast and it is speculated that several people are stuck beneath the debris. Meerut SSP Ajay Sahani said, "Seven people were rescued from the debris and rushed to a hospital. Two of them have succumbed to injuries. An inquiry will be done in this matter."Police team reached the spot and rescued people. The injured have been sent to the hospital.

