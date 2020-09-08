2 killed inside residential society in Greater Noida

LG confirms upcoming smartphone is named Wing 2020-09-08 LG has confirmed its upcoming phone will be called Wing and will be revealed on September 14. According to The Verge, the smartphone is believed to have two screens, and a swivelling factor, which has been shown in a recent teaser video. It shows the device with a sliding mechanism that can rotate it into a T shape. In addition to its swivelling screens, reports about the Wing so far have indicated the device will support 5G, have a triple-rear camera array with a 64- megapixel main sensor, and will run on a Snapdragon 7-series processor. As per The Verge, the device will be LG's first launched under its Explorer Project, a new mobile category the company says is aimed at "discovering new ways to interact with mobile devices... and challenging established user norms," adding that the Wing will "deliver a new and different form factor and mobile experience that would be impossible to create with conventional smartphones." LG's announcement will kick off at 10 am ET on September 14.