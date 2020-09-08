2 killed inside residential society in Greater Noida

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 08 2020, 08:15 ist
  updated: Sep 08 2020, 08:39 ist
About: 

Assailants shot dead two persons inside a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. The incident happened in Bisrakh area. DCP of Central Noida, Harish Chandra said, "At around 9 pm, two persons entered the society and shot dead two people who were sitting in the car. Efforts are on to identify the accused." Further investigation is underway. 

 

