2 minor girls allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Jalore

Nepal not to bear expenses of all Covid-19 patients 2020-10-19 Amid the continuous surge in Covid-19 cases, the Nepal government has decided not to bear expenses of all virus-infected people and not to bury infected people who died during home isolation. The decision, which was made earlier week by K P Sharma Oli-led administration, has been made public on Sunday through the daily Covid-19 briefing held by Ministry of Health and Population. Decided during a Cabinet meeting, a list of people completing certain criteria will be getting the facilities from the government. The latest decision has gone into effect for all government, non-government hospitals and laboratories from Sunday itself. The new decision has left more than 25 per cent of the population (statistics from ADB, 2010) deprived of proper tests for Covid-19 infection.