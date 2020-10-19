2 minor girls allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Jalore

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2020, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 20:22 ist
 

The Rajasthan Police has registered a case of alleged rape of two minor girls in Jalore. “We have registered a case based on a complaint by victims' family members. 4 teams have been dispatched in search of the accused,” a police official told media persons.

