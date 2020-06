Players resume fitness session at Jammu’s Parade Ground 2020-06-13 Locals in Jammu resumed their fitness session following relaxations after lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak. Jammu’s famous Parade Ground opened up amid unlock 1.0 of coronavirus pandemic. Locals and players are maintaining proper social distancing during morning walk and exercise. They are happy as gyms are closed but they can maintain their fitness level while exercising in the ground.