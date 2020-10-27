'2+2 dialogue will be seen in no of defence agreements'

Firecracker workers reeling under Covid-19 impact 2020-10-27 As the country is reeling under the impact of Covid-19, several firecracker workers are facing hardship even as Diwali approaches. Factory workers in Ahmedabad are suffering due to the dip in demand for crackers. The livelihood of several workers is dependent on this business. Speaking on this, one of the workers said, “We are not receiving orders like previous years. Our business has been severely impacted due to the pandemic situation."