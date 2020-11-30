'25-30 cr Indians may get Covid-19 vaccine by Aug 2021'

About:
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on November 30, informed that a Covid-19 vaccine will be provided in the first 3-4 months of next year.
“In the first 3-4 months of next year, there is a possibility that we will be able to provide vaccine to the people of the country. By July-August, we have a plan to provide vaccines to around 25-30 crore people and we are preparing accordingly.”
He further said, “I would like to request everyone to remember and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and following social distancing. These are important for health.”