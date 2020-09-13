3 dead, dozens missing in massive Nepal landslide

Dharamshala youth collect garbage weekly, set example 2020-09-13 A group of young people pick up garbage on the hills in Dharamshala every Sunday. They have named themselves as 'Dhauladhar Cleaners'. They are motivating local people regarding garbage management and its disposal. The team is educating youth to make the city clean, and their main focus is to work towards a solution for pollution. Sandhya, a research scholar, said, "We collect garbage on every Sunday. Our aim is to make people aware about garbage management & motivate them to keep this place clean."