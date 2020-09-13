3 dead, dozens missing in massive Nepal landslide

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 13 2020, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 14:17 ist
About: 

At least three people lost their lives and two dozen others went missing due to massive landslide in Nepal’s Sindhupalchowk on Sep 12. Landslide swept around 18 houses in the district following heavy rainfall. Search and rescue operation are underway.

