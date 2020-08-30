3 LeT terrorists gunned down in Srinagar encounter: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh informed that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were gunned down in Pantha Chowk encounter.

“Though we have lost our officer in the gunfight, we gave a chance to militant to surrender but they started firing, and in the encounter the 2 terrorists also gunned down. All of three terrorists are connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba,” said DGP Dilbag Singh.

Wreath laying ceremony of police personnel ASI Babu Ram was held in Srinagar on August 30. He lost his life last night in an encounter with terrorists at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar.

DGP Dilbag Singh along with several officers paid tribute to him. 3 terrorists were killed in encounter that broke out in Srinagar.