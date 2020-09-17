3 terrorists killed in encounter in Srinagar

  Sep 17 2020, 12:48 ist
  updated: Sep 17 2020, 12:48 ist
Three unidentified terrorists were neutralised in encounter with security forces in Srinagar on September 17. The ongoing encounter started in Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are jointly carrying out the operation. Search operation is underway and more details are awaited in this regard.  

