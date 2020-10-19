'40% Covid-19 cases can increase during winters'

About:
Air Quality Index (AQI) of national capital remained in poor condition on Monday amid fear of coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to ANI, the Senior Director of Interventional Cardiology in Max Super Speciality Hospital (Patparganj) and Max Multi Speciality Centre in Noida, Dr Manoj Kumar said, “It has been hypothecated that in winter there is possibility that per day cases even can cross 2 lakh as per the study from MIT.” “40% cases can increase on per day basis in India during winter season due to many factors,” he added.