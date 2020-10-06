6-year-old dies during treatment after rape

PM will make farmers slaves of Ambani, Adani: Rahul 2020-10-06 Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi during a public rally came down heavy on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP over farm laws and accused them of making farmers slave of Ambani and Adani. Gandhi said, “On one hand, PM Modi has bought two aircraft worth Rs 8000 crores. On the other hand, China is at our borders and our security forces are braving harsh cold to protect our borders. I predicted the impact of corona on our economy; PM Modi made fun of me. Now I am saying that Modi will make farmers slave of Ambani and Adani.”