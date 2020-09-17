675 kgs of weed seized by police in Andhra Pradesh

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 17 2020, 07:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 08:44 ist
About: 

Komarada Police seized 675 kgs of weed from a lorry that heading to Odisha from Andhra Pradesh. Lorry was stopped near a bridge in between a traffic jam. Police recovered the contraband after lorry was abandoned. Further investigation is underway. 

