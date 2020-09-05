7 dead after bus accident in Raipur

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 05 2020, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 10:55 ist
About: 

Seven people were killed and seven were injured after a bus transporting labourers from Ganjam in Odisha to Surat in Gujarat collided with a truck. The incident took place at Cheri Khedi in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on September 5. More details are awaited.

