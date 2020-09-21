8 dead after three-storey building collapses in Thane

  Sep 21 2020, 07:54 ist
  updated: Sep 21 2020, 07:54 ist
At least eight people lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi, Thane on September 21. Over 20 people have been rescued so far. However, at least 20-25 people are still feared to be trapped, as per initial information by NDRF. 

