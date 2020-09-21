8 dead after three-storey building collapses in Thane

Meet the fearless families of Ladakh Scouts 2020-09-20 Armed by the unwavering support from their families, the Indian Army’s Ladakh Scouts, who are better known as the ‘sons of soil’, are at the forefront of the India-China border standoff at the east Ladakh.Ever since the Ladakh Scouts was formed in 1963 after the Sino-India war of 1962, several families have been sending their wards to guard the nation. The Dorjoi family, which has two sons guarding the nation, said despite not having spoken to them for last many days, they are not afraid and are ready to face any eventuality. “I have two sons in Ladakh Scouts. We are not in touch these days. As a parent I am not afraid. Had I been scared I wouldn’t have sent them to the Army. A nation can’t be guarded if one gets afraid of death,” the father of soldier T Dorjoi told ANI.Even during the ongoing tensions they remained undeterred. They also said the family is planning to send their third child to the Army. Seeing his brothers protecting the nation, Stanzin, who is preparing himself to join the Ladakh Scouts, said, “I feel proud that my brothers are serving the nation, but I also miss them. I will also join Ladakh Scouts and bring pride to my country and family.” This sentiment is common among other families as well. On June 1 1963, Ladakh Scouts was raised by merging the 7th and 14th battalions of Jammu and Kashmir Militia. During the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the Ladakh Scouts launched a brilliant attack in Northern sector and got the Battle honour ‘Turtuk’ for their excellent performance.The soldiers were also the part of Operation Meghdoot at Siachen. The Ladakh Scout soldiers are recruited from Ladakh because they are acclimatised with the treacherous mountain terrain, making them lethal at heights that are inhospitable.