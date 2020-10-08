88th Indian Air Force Day: IAF Chief inspects parade

About:
India is celebrating 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 08 at Hindon airbase in UP’s Ghaziabad. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspected the 88th parade at airbase. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attended the 88th IAF celebrations. ‘Nishan Toli’ was led by Squadron Leader Shivangi Rajawat. IAF was established on October 8, 1932, under colonial rule. It was given the prefix ‘Royal’ by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.