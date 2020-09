Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Member of Parliament Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 22 said that there will be 90% de-escalation if MPs not constrained by time to speak.

"No one is happy with the incidents that have taken place in this House. The public wants that their leaders should be heard. No one can put across their views in just 2-3 mins. There will be 90% de-escalation if MPs not constrained by time to speak," said Azad.