A 70-kg laddoo for PM Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2020, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 17:12 ist
About: 

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers offered a 70-kg laddoo at a temple in Coimbatore on September 16. The laddoo was later distributed among the locals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 70 on September 17.

Related Videos