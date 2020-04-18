A COVID-19 wedding! Couple gets hitched in West Bengal

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 18 2020, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 15:01 ist
About: 

A couple in West Bengal’s Kharagpur got married during an extended nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus. Face masks have now become a trend and necessity during wedding these days. Bride and groom both took precautions but still, the social distancing norm was broken by their relatives during the wedding rituals. However, the couple donated Rs 31,000 to a local organization that distributes food among the needy amid lockdown.
 

