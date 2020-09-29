'AB de Villiers, Bumrah always going to be tussle'

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in Super Over in the 10th match of IPL-2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28.

While addressing the post match press conference, the Head Coach of Mumbai Indians, Mahela Jayawardane spoke about losing game in the super over.

Mahela said, “We were not disciplined enough today as we gave lot many runs. The message for Ishan Kishan was to take it deep because we had lost few wickets and he did his job brilliantly. He took his chance and played some really good shots.”

“There was brilliant partnership between him and Kieron Pollard. They handled the situation quite well,” coach added.

“AB de Villiers and Jasprit Bumrah always going to be a great tussle and it was like a boxing game but we didn’t have enough runs to defend,” Mahela Jayawardane further stated.