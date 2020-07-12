Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19

Surat jewellery industry hit due to labour shortage 2020-07-11 Jewellery shop owners in Surat are incurring losses as gold artisans have returned to their native places due to Covid-19. Vijay Mangukiya, Secretary, Surat Jewellery Association said, “Around 70% of artisans have left in Covid-19 fear.” “Most of these artisans are from West Bengal. Our expenses are fixed but income has reduced as there is shortage of labour as well as less demand for gold. The condition has become so worst that we are unable to survive,” Vijay Mangukiya added. In the times of pandemic, the demand for gold has also gone down.