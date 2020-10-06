'Accepting Nitish’s leadership must to remain in NDA'

New agri reforms will break chain of middlemen: Farmers 2020-10-06 Farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur are supporting the new agriculture reforms. They are hopeful that the new farm laws will be beneficial for them. “The bills will benefit us. It will also break the chain of middlemen. Farmers will get right price for their grains,” a farmer told ANI. “New agriculture laws are good. We will now directly sell our grains to the market,” another farmer said.