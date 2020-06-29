Activists stage ‘anti-China’ protest in Tokyo

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 29 2020, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 11:23 ist
About: 

Several human rights activists of various nationalities staged a demonstration against China at Hachiko statue near Shibuya station in Tokyo. They held ‘anti-China’ placards during the protest. 

 

 

