Actor Prabhas adopts 1650 acres of Khazipally forest

‘Bahubali’ famed actor Prabhas adopted 1650 acres of Khazipally reserve forest under Green Indian Challenge program by MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. The forest will be developed as an urban eco-park and the foundation was laid by Prabhas and state forest minister A Indrakaran Reddy. Prabhas and other also observed the reserve forest from a temporary watch tower. Actor Prabhas said, “I have always been the nature lover. I thank MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar and Telangana government for the opportunity.”