‘Adani and Ambani control PM Modi,’ says Rahul Gandhi

UP CM threatened family of Hathras victim: Rahul Gandhi 2020-10-04 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over Hathras case. “I was in Uttar Pradesh where a daughter was killed. No action taken against those who killed her. Family whose daughter was killed is locked up in their house. District Magistrate and Chief Minister threatened them. Such is the situation in India. Nothing happens to criminal but action taken against victim,” said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a “Kisan Kheti Bachao Yatra” in Punjab’s Moga.