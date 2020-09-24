Advocate shot dead by suspected terrorists in Srinagar

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 24 2020, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 21:41 ist
About: 

Advocate Babar Qadri was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Srinagar on September 24. The incident happened at Hawal area. Police officials visited Qadri’s residence after incident.

Related Videos