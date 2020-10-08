'Aero India-21 to be held in Bengaluru in Feb 2021'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 7 chaired the Ambassadors' Round Table Conference on Aero India 2021 via video conferencing.

In the event, he said, “Aero India has made a place for itself & had been a leading international event in showcasing capabilities of Indian Defence and aerospace industries. This 13th edition of the biennial air show & aviation exhibition is scheduled to be held from Feb 3-7, 2021 in Bengaluru.”

Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence organised the Ambassadors' Round Table Virtual conference on Aero India 2021, chaired by Rajnath.

In the event, Defence Minister said, “We want to make India among top 5 countries in defence & aerospace industries, from design to production with active participation of public and private sectors, fulfilling objective of self-reliance & demands of other friendly countries.”