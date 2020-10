Anti-smog guns deployed in Delhi amid poor air quality 2020-10-24 Anti-smog guns have been deployed at several locations in the national capital, as part of measures being taken to control pollution. The official at ground in ITO area, Ajay Kumar, said, “Due to rise in air pollution, we are spraying water at different locations via anti-smog guns. It moistures the area and helps in reducing pollutants.” According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 338 (very poor category), near ITO, on October 24.