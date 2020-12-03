AIIMS Director hopeful of Covid-19 vaccine use by 2021

Director of AIIMS (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria on December 03 said that he is hopeful that by end of this month or the start of 2021, vaccination against Covid-19 could start.

He said, “In India, we now have vaccines which are in their final trial stage. We are very hopeful that by the end of this month or early next month we should get emergency use authorisation from Indian regulatory authorities to start giving the vaccine to the public.”

He further said, “There is good data available that the vaccines are very safe. The safety and efficacy of vaccines not compromised at all. Also, 70,000-80,000 volunteers have given vaccines, no significant serious adverse effects seen. Data shows that in the short term vaccine is safe.”