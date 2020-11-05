Air quality turns ‘severe’ in parts of Delhi

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 05 2020, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 11:15 ist
 

On November 5, air quality further deteriorated in Delhi. A thick layer of smog was seen at various parts of the national capital and poor visibility was observed here due to the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index is in the ‘severe’ category in parts of Delhi. 

