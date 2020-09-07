Air tickets given to couple who drove 1200 km for exam

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 07 2020, 07:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 07:58 ist
About: 

A couple from Jharkhand who drove more than 1200 km to appear for an exam has been given return air tickets by a corporate group. They reached Gwalior from Godda, in Jharkhand, on a scooter to write exam for a teaching job. Dhananjay said, “We never boarded a plane in our lives. We thank them for the support."

