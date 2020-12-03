Aircraft carriers absolutely necessary: Navy Chief

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on December 03 said that airpower at sea is required and the aircraft carriers are absolutely necessary.

He said. “Indian Navy is procuring Smash-2000 rifles as anti-drone equipment to protect against attacking drones.”

He further said, “As air operation is integral to naval operations so, we are very clear that airpower at sea is required. If you are a nation that is aspirational and wants to be a 5 trillion economy and don’t want to be tethered to the shores. The aircraft carriers are absolutely necessary.”