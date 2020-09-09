Airlines follow measures for safe travel amid Covid-19

Must move towards net-zero carbon emissions: Goyal 2020-09-09 Addressing the second edition of Rail Connect, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) through a virtual platform, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said, “We ultimately have to move towards a world where we are net-zero in terms of carbon emissions. The threat of climate change is very real, near and dangerous. He further said, “When we introduced mechanized cleaning of trains, we brought down consumption of water by 90%. Since it is in a mechanized manner, out of the 10% water we use, we are able to recycle 6%. Effectively, our water consumption came down to barely 3-4%.”