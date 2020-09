Students collect tech donations to aid remote learning 2020-09-06 In the wake of Covid-19 crisis, when educational institutions are being forced to remain closed, school going teenagers have come together for a noble cause in Chandigarh. A group of 5 girls have taken an initiative to collect devices from people as donations for underprivileged students for online learning. One of them Saachi Ahuja said, "We have given gadgets to 21 girls. It's helping them to attend online classes as schools are closed."