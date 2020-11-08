Americans ushered in a new day: Kamala Harris

  Nov 08 2020, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 18:07 ist
Following the victory in US Presidential election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that protecting democracy takes struggle. 
“Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but there is joy and progress in it. Because we have the power to build a better future, when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America,” said Harris. 

