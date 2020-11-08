Americans ushered in a new day: Kamala Harris

A victory for, we the people: Biden on US election win 2020-11-08 Joe Biden in his first address as the US President-elect called it a victory for “we the people”. “People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A victory for, we the people. We have won with the most votes ever cast on presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million,” said Biden. He further added, “For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again.”