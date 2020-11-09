Amid Covid-19 stress, alcohol a common coping mechanism

Alcohol consumption has become a common coping response to reduce stress amid the pandemic, experts found. Considering Covid-19, experts at McLean Hospital examined potential ways to moderate and reduce rising alcohol consumption in the face of the pandemic.



Because the COVID-19 pandemic is more long-lasting and extensive than previous traumatic events - with widespread social disruption and isolation, limited social support and access to medical care, and negative domestic and global economic impacts - it could have an even greater effect on population-wide alcohol use.

“We hope this article will call attention to the pandemic's effects on alcohol use and offer mitigating approaches to this under-recognized public health concern,” said co-author Dawn E Sugarman, PhD, a research psychologist in the Centre of Excellence in Alcohol, Drugs, and Addiction at McLean Hospital.