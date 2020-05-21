Amphan leaves trail of destruction, trees uprooted

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 21 2020, 15:21 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 15:21 ist
About: 

Super cyclone Amphan made landfall in India’s coastal region of West Bengal and Odisha on May 20. High-velocity winds and heavy rains left a trail of destruction in both the states. Trees, electricity poles were uprooted and walls collapsed in Kolkata due to cyclone Amphan. Several buses got damaged with trees being uprooted.  People are facing difficulties as several roads were blocked. Heavy rains lead to waterlogging at parts of the city. 

