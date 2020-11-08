Ancestral TN village of Harris celebrates her victory

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Nov 08 2020, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 18:53 ist
About: 

Residents of Thulasendrapuram, ancestral village of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made 'rangoli' to congratulate her on the victory. Rangoli read “Congratulations Kamala Harris pride of our nation”. Kamala Harris has made history by becoming America’s first woman Vice President elect.
 

