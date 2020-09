Idol makers struggle to make ends meet in Guwahati 2020-09-06 Local idol making business in Guwahati is witnessing crisis amid Covid-19 pandemic. Idol makers are receiving fewer orders in comparison to previous years. The orders idol makers receive comprises of small idols which do not yield good profits. One of the idol makers said, “We are getting fewer orders this year. After this Vishwakarma Puja we will be able to assess and tell the full extent of the loss of business which we are facing.”