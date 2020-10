Cow dung lamps to soon hit market ahead of festivals 2020-10-20 Ahead of festive season, eco-friendly lamps made with cow dung are ready to hit the market. Organic Farmer Producer Association of India is providing employment to rural women by giving them opportunity to make these lamps. Around 100 women are working in this initiative. The daily produce ranges up to more than 1,000 lamps. These lamps are not just eco-friendly but will also promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative.