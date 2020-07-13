Apple Music Time-Synced Lyrics now on Samsung smart TVs

Samsung Electronics has announced that Apple Music on Samsung Smart TVs will now feature and display millions of real-time synced lyrics that animate along with the music. Users can easily scroll through a song by flipping through the lyrics, jump to a certain section, skip straight to the chorus or see where they are at in the song whenever they want.

"Available on 2018 to 2020 Samsung Smart TV models, Apple Music time-synced lyrics make it easier and more fun than ever for users to sing or rap their hearts out to their favorite songs - or to discover the words of the latest hits," the company said in an official statement.

The users can also search for a particular lyric, find the song, and learn the rest of the words simply by hitting play.