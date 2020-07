This Covid-19 hospital has paintings of nature on walls 2020-07-24 A Covid-19 dedicated hospital in Vadodara is undertaking beautification work to paint its interior walls. The paintings here reflect the nature and feel-good factor. In order to promote cleanness and creativity, artists depicted nature through the grass. Speaking to ANI, an artist said, "We've tried to depict nature through grass, flowers & pebbles to create positive vibes. We've included elements of spirituality for the feel-good factor."