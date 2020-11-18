Army organises medical camp for villagers in Pulwama

Indian Army is taking every possible step to connect with people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking it further, the Indian Army organised a medical camp at a government school in Pulwama. The medical camp was organised by 50 Rashtriya Rifles under ‘Operation Sadbhavana’. This medical camp provided better medical facilities to the people at their doorstep.

A large number of people flocked at the medical camp for free checkups and medicines.

These kinds of steps are very beneficial for the people, who live in far-flung places. Because of Covid-19 people have also restricted themselves to go out from their houses. People lauded the step taken by the Army.